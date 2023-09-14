Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

