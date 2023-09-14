Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,684 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,870,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

