Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $86,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.32 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.29.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

