Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $98,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 178,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,754 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 874,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

