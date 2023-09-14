Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,232 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $66,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,531,000 after acquiring an additional 525,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.40 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

