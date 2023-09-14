Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 12,762 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Masco worth $61,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

