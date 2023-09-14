Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 22,099 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $130,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

