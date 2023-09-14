Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 52,472 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,472 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Gates Industrial worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 735,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

