Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,973 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Ares Capital worth $83,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

