ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.01. 239,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

