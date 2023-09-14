Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $261.39. 42,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,604. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.44.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

