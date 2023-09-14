Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CNTX stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
