Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Featured Stories

