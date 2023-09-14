Contrasting MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $21.88 billion 7.91 $1.32 billion ($0.02) -5,352.00

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than MediaTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaTek 2 2 0 0 1.50 Advanced Micro Devices 0 7 22 1 2.80

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $135.19, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than MediaTek.

Profitability

This table compares MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaTek N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices -0.11% 5.69% 4.60%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats MediaTek on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc. researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express. It also provides tablet chipsets that are used in enterprise systems; streaming and traditional audio products for connected audio systems, sound bars, and other applications; chipsets for ultra high definition 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD players, and set top boxes; multi-core smart TV SoCs and chipset for digital TVs; and products for optical disk drives. In addition, the company offers home networking and broadband Wi-Fi products, which are used in PCs, broadband gateways, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes, and web cams; and automotive solutions, such as mmWave radar sensors, telematics solutions, vision advanced driver systems, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Further, it provides chipsets for location intelligence, wearable products, smart home solutions, and machine to machine applications; and Narrow-Band Internet of Things (IoT), a 3GPP standardized cellular based low power wide area technology. Additionally, the company is involved in the provision of software and hardware design, development, test, maintenance and repair, and technological consultation services; import and export of its products; sale and delegation of patents and circuit layout rights for its products; and investment activity. It also provides research, marketing, management, and technology services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It also provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, online and brick and mortar retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

