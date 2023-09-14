Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $560.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

