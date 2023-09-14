Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $566.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $566.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $559.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.66 and its 200 day moving average is $518.26. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.