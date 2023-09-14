Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.