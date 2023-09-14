Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

