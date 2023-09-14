Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $102,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $972,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,855,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

