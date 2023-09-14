Critical Review: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 3 0 2.38 Yum China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Yum China.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $520.18 million 2.73 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -9.01 Yum China $10.34 billion 2.14 $442.00 million $1.77 30.05

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -26.30% -16.73% Yum China 7.20% 10.39% 6.37%

Summary

Yum China beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

