Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.70

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 27540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($82.59) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($82.59) to GBX 6,500 ($81.34) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.10) to GBX 5,600 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($97.61) to GBX 6,500 ($81.34) in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Croda International Stock Down 1.9 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

