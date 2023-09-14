Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $63,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $167.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

