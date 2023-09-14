CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Moffett Nathanson

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

NYSE:LAW opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $466.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.22. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

