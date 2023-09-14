CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CSX were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.