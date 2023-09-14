CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from CTI Logistics’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.81.

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

