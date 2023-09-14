Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

