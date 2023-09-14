Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.83. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 52,467 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

