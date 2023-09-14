Curtiss-Wright Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $201.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

