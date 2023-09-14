CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

