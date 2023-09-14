D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.19.

DHI stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

