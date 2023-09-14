Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.20. The stock had a trading volume of 428,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $291.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

