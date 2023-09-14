David W. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 30.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

