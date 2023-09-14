Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.22. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 12,969 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

