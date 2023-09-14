Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.22. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 12,969 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.00.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.
Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
