Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

