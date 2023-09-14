DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

