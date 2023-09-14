DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $310.23 million, a PE ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

