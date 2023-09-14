DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.