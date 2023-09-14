DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.