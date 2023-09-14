DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

