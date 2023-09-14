DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

