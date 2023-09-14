DGS Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 855,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,940 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.