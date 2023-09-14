DGS Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

