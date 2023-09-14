DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

