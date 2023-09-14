DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies
In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
