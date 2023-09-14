DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.