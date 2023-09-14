DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,613.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $838,453. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

