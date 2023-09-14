DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.39.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.47 and a 200-day moving average of $439.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

