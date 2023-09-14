DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,077 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 196.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 540,192 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

