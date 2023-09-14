DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,013 shares of company stock worth $1,869,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

