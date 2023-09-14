DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.
Safe Bulkers Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:SB opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 20.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.
