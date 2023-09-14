DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $474.64 million, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

