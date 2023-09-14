Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.